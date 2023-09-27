UFC 294 poster revealed featuring championship rematch, return of Khamzt Chimaev

Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira will fight for the lightweight title in the main event of the UFC’s annual trip to Abu Dhabi for the second year in a row.

Makhachev, the champion this time around, is set to defend against Oliviera to headline UFC 294, which takes place Oct. 21 at Etihad Arena. Both fighters appear on the UFC 294 poster ahead of their second meeting for 155-pound gold.

Check out the UFC 294 poster below.

Makhachev will defend is title for the second time, while Oliveira earned a chance at redemption from their first meeting at UFC 280 following a first-round finish of Beneil Dariush at June’s UFC 289 event. Makhachev finished Oliveira to capture the championship this past October.

Also featured on the poster is the returning Khamzat Chimaev, who makes his first appearance since his first-round submission win against Kevin Holland at UFC 279 in September 2022, as he faces Paulo Costa in a highstakes middleweight co-main event.

See the current UFC 294 lineup below (bout order to be determined).

Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira - lightweight title fight

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa

Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov

Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Victoria Dudakova

Bruno Silva vs. Sharabutdin Magomedov

Trevor Peek vs. Mohammad Yahya

Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov

Victor Henry vs. Javid Basharat

Anshul Jubli vs. Mike Breeden