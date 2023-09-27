Daniel Cormier joins the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024 alongside NFL legend Drew Brees

Daniel Cormier will add another Hall of Fame to his resume.

This time around the former two-division UFC champion will be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame class of 2024 alongside NFL legend and Super Bowl champion Drew Brees as well as Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler — and former UFC fighter — Kevin Jackson.

Of course, Cormier also took part in two Olympic teams and he’ll join Jackson as the first amateur wrestlers to join the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Jackson also served as Cormier’s coach during the 2004 and 2008 Olympic games.

During his career as a wrestler and fighter, Cormier racked up numerous championships and honors while competing at the highest level in both sports.

It was after his last Olympic cycle in 2008 that Cormier opted to try his hand at MMA where he found immediate success.

After winning the Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix, Cormier made his way to the UFC where he remained undefeated until his first fight against Jon Jones in 2015. Undeterred by that defeat, Cormier returned to claim the UFC light heavyweight title one fight later and he went onto defend that belt three times before testing himself at heavyweight again.

Cormier found immediate success when he knocked out Stipe Miocic to become UFC heavyweight champion. That also crowned Cormier as the rare double champion while holding belts across two divisions simultaneously.

After Cormier announced his retirement in 2020, he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame and still serves as one of the main color commentators on UFC broadcasts.

Now he’ll join the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2024.