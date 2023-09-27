Vicente Luque, Ian Machado Garry share messages ahead of UFC 296 fight: ‘Let’s go have some f****** fun’

Vicente Luque and Ian Machado Garry say it’s all “business” ahead of their UFC 296 showdown.

Luque (22-9-1) and Garry (13-0), who have trained together at Kill Cliff FC in Florida alongside a list of other talented MMA fighters, were matched together after their recent wins over Rafael dos Anjos and Neil Magny, respectively.

Luque and Garry shared an exchange of messages after the UFC paired them up to collide inside the octagon. Check out the video below, and the transcript of the messages.

Ian Machado Garry: What’s up.

Vicente Luque: What’s up my man? Our paths crosses once again and this time in a different way. Now we’re fighting each other.

Garry: This is nothing to do with animosity. This is everything to do with respect and everything to do with wanting to be the best in the world.

Luque: For me, it’s always been business. It’s always been about being the best in the world and enjoying this sport that we love so much.

Garry: You want to be the best in the world. I want to be the best in the world. They’ve matched us together, and you know what? Let’s dance. Let’s go there, let’s put on a f****** show and let’s have some fun.

Luque: I wish you the best. I wish you a great training camp, and yeah, I hope you honor me by giving me the hardest fight possible. And I’m going to honor you by giving you the hardest fight possible. And let’s go out there and dance, like you said.

Garry: Vicente, that couldn’t have been more perfectly put. We have a job to do and we love what we do.

Luque: Yeah, that’s it. I wish you the best brother. Take care, all blessing, a lot of blessings to you and to your family.

Garry: Enjoy the camp, enjoy training, and I will see you December 16th. Let’s go have some f****** fun, and no matter what, I owe you food afterward because of that submission. So I still owe you dinner.