The MMA Hour with Logan Paul, Alex Pereira, Stephen Thompson, Johnny Eblen, and Jim Lampley

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Stephen Thompson drops by to discuss his upcoming fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 296.

1:25 p.m.: I’ll answer your best questions during the On The Nose segment.

2:15 p.m.: Jim Lampley will break down Canelo Alvarez’s upcoming fight against Jermell Charlo and much more.

3 p.m.: The parlay boys make their return, and GC makes his picks for the upcoming weekend.

3:30 p.m.: Johnny Eblen recaps his big win at Bellator 299 and the post-fight chaos.

4 p.m.: Alex Pereira discusses his upcoming title shot against Jiri Prochazka in the co-main event at UFC 295.

4:30 p.m.: Logan Paul stops by to discuss his upcoming grudge match against Dillon Danis in the Misfits Prime co-main event.

