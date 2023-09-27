Morning Report: Stipe Miocic hopes Francis Ngannou ‘shocks the world’ vs. Tyson Fury

Stipe Miocic will be rooting for his former rival in their big upcoming crossover boxing match.

It’s almost time for the return of one of the greatest heavyweights of all time as Cleveland, Ohio’s Miocic gears up for UFC 295 in November. The former two-time divisional king will be welcomed back to the octagon in a bid for his old title against new champion and all-time great, Jon “Bones” Jones.

Miocic, 41, hasn’t fought since losing his belt in March 2021. Rematching Francis Ngannou in his last appearance, Miocic came up short via a second-round knockout. The result tied things up in their series at one win a piece with Miocic winning the first encounter by unanimous decision in January 2018. Miocic was always hopeful for a trilogy upon his eventual return but will likely go without ever getting such an opportunity with Ngannou moving on to the PFL in his absence. Before he debuts in his new MMA promotion, Ngannou will make his pro boxing debut opposite Tyson Fury next month in Saudi Arabia.

“I really wanted to have a rematch with Francis. Unfortunately, he left for bigger and better things, so good for him,” Miocic told the NY Post. “After that, all I wanted was Jon Jones.

"It definitely sucks, I definitely wanted that trilogy, but unfortunately, that’s the way the cookie crumbles. Listen, he’s onto bigger and better things. On paper, Tyson Fury is one of the best boxers of all time, amazing at what he does but Francis hits really hard. It’s a fight, anything can happen. I wish him nothing but the best. I hope he shocks the world.”

A lot of questions surround the future of the heavyweight division after its upcoming title tilt in New York City. Several new contenders have emerged and arguably deserve title shots over the inactive Miocic. However, with one more hurrah at a minimum left in him, Miocic isn’t saying for certain if Jones will or won’t be the final fight of his 24-fight career (20-4).

“It’s a fight I’ve always wanted. It doesn’t get much bigger than Jon Jones and it’s a fight he wanted as well,” Miocic said. “So I think it doesn’t get bigger than that and especially Madison Square Garden, Veteran’s Day, it’s awesome.

“I think retirement was a consideration after every fight I’ve had since [UFC] 136 when I fought Joey Beltran. So, it’s always been in the back of my mind.”

I still think it’s kind of crazy the UFC gave Miocic this title shot. Jones gets what Jones wants though, I guess. Interesting close to the year for heavyweight across combat sports.

Thanks for reading!

