Video: Mike Tyson coaches Francis Ngannou open workout pad session

Francis Ngannou has Mike Tyson watching over him closely ahead of the biggest fight of his life.

The former UFC heavyweight champion had “Iron Mike” in tow at an open workout in Las Vegas to prepare for his upcoming boxing match with Tyson Fury, which takes place Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ngannou makes his pro boxing debut, while Fury enters the contest with an unblemished record in 34 fights.

Check out footage of Ngannou and Tyson putting in work on the pads together below.

Whole lotta power headed to the desert ️ #FuryNgannou | OCT 28 | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/j6Wi0aLCsg — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) September 26, 2023

Though Ngannou has previously said that he expects to improve with help from Tyson, one of boxing’s all-time great knockout artists, Ngannou is no stranger to power-punching himself. He departed the UFC as its reigning heavyweight champion after seven years with the promotion, a run that saw him stack up 10 victories by KO/TKO, with seven of those coming in under the 2:00 mark.

In Fury, he faces a vastly more experienced boxer, who has 24 knockout victories to his name. In his most recent fight, Fury scored a 10th-round TKO in a trilogy bout against Derek Chisora to successfully defend his WBC heavyweight title.