DWCS Season 7, Week 8 results: Back-to-back slugfests anchor 6-contract night

It’s not every day that fighters who lose get UFC contracts, but after a pair of amazing fights – arguably “Fight of the Year” contenders – two of them got a ticket to the octagon at Week 8 of DWCS’ seventh season.

UFC CEO Dana White awarded Angel Pacheco and Carli Judice, who respectively lost featherweight and flyweight contests, contracts along with winners Danny Silva and Ernesta Kareckaite. The quartet broke UFC records for significant strikes as they went toe-to-toe for 15 minutes, in a way overshadowing quick highlight-reel finishes delivered at the start and end of the card on Tuesday at UFC APEX.

Barlow closes show with a bang

Tennessee up-and-comers and sometime friends Danny Barlow and Rahaem Forest collided with violence, and Barlow’s “Left Hand to God” delivered the final word, leaving Forest on wobbly legs before the stoppage at 1:19 of the first round. Forest wasn’t floored, but the way things were going, he was bound to eat canvas if referee Mark Smith didn’t intervene, and Week 8 closed out with another highlight finish.

What a way to close the show!! @DannyBarlowMMA makes a statement at #DWCS Week 8 pic.twitter.com/FmNZO0pHEr — UFC (@ufc) September 27, 2023

Heavyweight snoozer ends in DQ

The heavyweight contest between Mario Piazzon and Alexander Soldatkin was little more than a clinch-fest where neither fighter did much to advance their argument for a UFC contract. When kickboxer Soldatkin got some space, he managed to fire off some pretty severe shots, tagging Piazzon with a head kick before a takedown attempt diverted his attention. Unfortunately for him, another heavy knee came as Piazzon had a hand outstretched on the mat, and because the Nevada Athletic Commission ruled him a downed opponent, Piazzon got the disqualification win at 0:20 of the final frame.

Winner by disqualification!



Mario Piazzon will leave #DWCS with a victory after an illegal strike from Alexander Soldatkin pic.twitter.com/pyAf3HaV9B — UFC (@ufc) September 27, 2023

Near-finish turns into ear-hanging slugfest

Danny Silva almost finished Angel Pacheco early with a left hook. But when Pacheco recovered, the two engaged in a three-round slugfest that broke featherweight striking records with a total of 407 strikes thrown between them. Silva clearly had the advantage in power, and each round, he badly hurt Pachecho, justifying unanimous 30-27 scores. But the fight was much closer than it appeared on paper as both fighters had their moments, with Pacheco battling back with the same brutal body work he received. By the end, White was on his feet, and Pachecho’s ear was hanging loose, the bloody result of cauliflower ear and about three dozen elbows.

Kareckaite and Judice go to war

Ernesta Kareckaite and Carli Judice beat the absolute tar out of each other for 15 minutes, throwing 356 strikes between them in a nonstop stream of punches, kicks and knees. The crowd at the APEX gave the pair a standing ovation for their gutsy display, but it was Kareckaite who took the contest via split decision for her superior volume and aggressiveness, with two judges giving her the 29-28 call opposite a dissent via 29-28 for Judice. According to the broadcast, Kareckaite broke the flyweight record for most strikes thrown in the octagon with 205.

Takes a CLOSE one by split decision!



Ernesta Kareckaite edges Carli Judice at #DWCS Week 8 pic.twitter.com/ASr3eoZTX6 — UFC (@ufc) September 27, 2023

Oliveira starches Madrigal

Vinicius Oliveira almost deposited Victor Hugo Madrigal in the laps of White and UFC executives with a left hand that ended the fight at 3:02 of the first. Madrigal kept marching forward and repeatedly ended up at the end of Oliveira’s punches. His inability to catch the follow-up left led to his demise and Oliveira’s 12th win by knockout – and a UFC contract.

ONE AND DONE FOR VINICIUS OLIVEIRA #DWCS pic.twitter.com/DJvNw4Vhq5 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 27, 2023

Check out DWCS results below.

Danny Barlow def. Rahaem Forest via TKO (punches) - Round 1, 1:19

Mario Piazzon def. Alexander Soldatkin via disqualification (illegal knee) - Round 3, 0:20

Danny Silva def. Angel Pacheco via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ernesta Kareckaite def. Carli Judice via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Vinicius Oliveira def. Victor Hugo Madrigal via KO (punch) - Round 1, 3:02