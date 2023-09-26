Video: Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury open workout, media day

Francis Ngannou is holding an open workout for his boxing match with Tyson Fury, and fans can watch a live stream of the workout and a media day afterward in Las Vegas.

Ngannou clashes with Fury on Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The former UFC heavyweight champion makes his debut as a boxer against heavyweight champ Fury in a 10-round contest. The fight will not be for Fury’s WBC heavyweight belt but will go on both men’s professional records, the WBC previously told MMA Fighting.

Watch video of the open workout and media day above, courtesy of Francis Ngannou’s YouTube account.