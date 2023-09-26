The Korean Zombie receives sweet custom belt honoring WEC and UFC career

The Korean Zombie’s legacy won’t soon be forgotten.

Following his retirement fight against Max Holloway in August, Zombie — a.k.a. Chan Sung Jung — has been celebrated loudly by peers and fans. That continued this week with the South Korean star receiving a custom belt paying respect to his UFC and WEC career.

Zombie posted a clip of the belt via Instagram Stories, which can be seen below, (h/t Bloody Elbow).

Korean Zombie was given a custom WEC/UFC Zombie belt pic.twitter.com/Hy23CMu2SL — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) September 26, 2023

The belt features a UFC plate on one side and a WEC plate on the other in recognition of the two American promotions where Zombie became famous. It’s unclear who is responsible for this gift, though a private Instagram account is tagged in the Instagram Stories clip.

Zombie debuted with the WEC in 2010 and became an overnight sensation after authoring an instant classic against Leonard Garcia. Ironically, despite being well-remembered for his time in the promotion, he went winless in two WEC appearances, losing a controversial decision to Garcia and then suffering a knockout to George Roop.

However, Zombie hit the ground running in the UFC, winning a rematch against Garcia with the first twister in company history. He knocked out one-time title challenger Mark Hominick in seven seconds and finishing Dustin Poirier in another “Fight of the Year” contender. He went on to twice challenge for the UFC title.

Zombie announced his retirement at UFC Singapore following a third-round knockout loss to Holloway, who later sent his gloves from the fight to his opponent.