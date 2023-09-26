DWCS Results: Season 7, Week 8

MMA Fighting has DWCS results for week 8 of the seventh season from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev., on Tuesday night.

In the main event, Danny Barlow squares off against Rahaem Forest in a welterweight contest.

Check out DWCS results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ LIVE now)

Danny Barlow vs. Rahaem Forest

Alexander Soldatkin vs. Mario Piazzon

Danny Silva def. Angel Pacheco via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ernesta Kareckaite def. Carli Judice via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Vinicius Oliveira def. Victor Hugo Madrigal via KO (punch) - Round 1, 3:02