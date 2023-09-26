Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godinez set for UFC 295

Tabatha Ricci and Loopy Godinez could be one step closer to a top 10 ranking soon.

MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that Ricci and Godinez are set to meet in a strawweight bout at UFC 295, which takes place Nov. 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The bout was first reported by ESPN Deportes.

Ricci is currently No. 13 at 115 pounds in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, while Godinez is tied for the No. 15 spot with ONE Championship standout Xiong Jing Nan.

This is another quick turnaround for Godinez (11-3), who has made a career out of staying active at both strawweight and flyweight since joining the UFC in 2021. In just two years with the promotion, Godinez has compiled a 6-3 record with notable wins over Emily Ducote, Cynthia Calvillo, and Loma Lookboonmee. She defeated Elise Reed via second-round submission less than two weeks ago at Noche UFC to record her third straight win and her fifth in her past six fights.

Ricci (9-1) is unbeaten since losing in her UFC debut to Manon Fiorot, a bout that took place at 125 pounds. “Baby Shark” has won four straight fights at strawweight, most recently earning a unanimous decision over Gillian Robertson at UFC Jacksonville.

Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.