Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson, other big fight announcements

Dana White and the UFC matchmakers have been busy announcing a slew of championship bouts, fights with high divisional stakes, as well as a lightweight bout that left the MMA community reacting in a fiery way between Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson for UFC 296.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to the Pimblett vs. Ferguson matchmaking, along with Michael Bisping’s thoughts about the fight being a “lose-lose” for Pimblett, and more. Additionally, listener questions include the Dec. 2 Fight Night card that alreadt has Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, Jared Cannonier vs. Roman Dolidze, and Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum, when the vacant UFC women’s bantamweight fight could take place, what the Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington main event for UFC 296 could mean for Belal Muhammad, Stephen Thompson vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov, and Vicente Luque vs. Ian Machado Garry also announced for the UFC’s December pay-per-view, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.