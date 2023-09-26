Raul Rosas Jr. calls meeting childhood idol Rey Mysterio ‘a real blessing’

Raul Rosas Jr. had the pleasure of meeting another famous “Jr.” this past fight week.

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio — the nephew of former professional wrestler Rey Misterio Sr. — ran into Rosas at Noche UFC earlier this month and he shared a picture of the two on social media, congratulating the 18-year-old bantamweight on his success.

Rosas picked up a dominant 54-second TKO victory over Terrence Mitchell on fight night, improving him to 8-1 as a pro since debuting in 2021.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Rosas spoke about what it meant to meet a wrestling legend he’s admired since childhood.

“When I was a little kid, me and my brother, my grandma from Mexico used to send us over all his gear, like his mask, 6-1-9,” Rosas said. “We were really WWE fans and he was our favorite, so finally getting to meet him and take a picture, he posted the picture and stuff, life is crazy.

“Like I said, I’m blessed because I’m just focused on my journey, so all the things that the sport has given me besides what I want — like me being in a video game, meeting people like Rey Mysterio, all these things — I just don’t take for granted. It’s a real blessing.”

Mysterio’s exploits began when he was 14 years old, so he knows a thing or two about having the spotlight on him at a young age. Over the course of a career that has spanned five decades, Mysterio established himself as one of the best and most influential high-flying performers in pro wrestling history.

Rosas has said in several interviews that he wants to become the youngest champion in UFC history (a record currently held by Jon Jones at 23 years and 242 days) and that he expects to become a superstar for the promotion. He’s already caught the attention of arguably the biggest superstar in the industry, Conor McGregor.

“The Notorious” was one of several big names who shouted Rosas out following his win, and Rosas appreciates the recognition.

“I think he’s tweeted a few times when I’ve fought and I’ve won,” Rosas said. “That’s cool to hear somebody that big that’s made the sport even bigger, he became bigger than the company, someone like him to tweet and tune into my fights, that’s pretty awesome.”

Noche UFC was scheduled to coincide with Mexican Independence Day weekend, which guaranteed that Rosas would have plenty of loud supporters in the crowd. That made Rosas’ fast finish even more special, and when asked to name his favorite moment of an emotional week, nothing topped the action itself.

“My performance, for sure,” Rosas said. “All week I just had my focus on Saturday, and now being able to make the hard work pay off, that was just amazing.”