Nate Diaz won’t face charges for New Orleans street brawl

Nate Diaz is in the clear.

On Monday, Diaz representative Zach Rosenfield told MMA Fighting that the former UFC fighter is no longer facing charges in relation to a street fight in New Orleans this past April that saw Diaz choke out Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Peterson.

Video from the incident quickly went viral, and New Orleans police initially issued an arrest warrant for Diaz on a charge of second-degree battery.

According to Rosenfield, the district attorney decided to drop the case after reviewing the evidence. District Attorney Communications Manager Brandon D. Myers did not immediately respond to a request for comment from MMA Fighting.

Read Rosenfield’s statement below.

Today, the Orleans Parish District Attorney informed us they will not be pursuing a case against Nate Diaz. Since Rodney Peterson sought out to fight Nate on Bourbon Street, we have maintained Nate’s actions were 100% in self defense. It was clear on video, clear in pictures and clear from the multiple other videos Rodney posted before and after. Nate has a right to defend himself against those who want to make a name for themselves and did so. We appreciate the Orleans Parish District Attorney taking the time to review all aspects of this case and their decision to not proceed with it.

Diaz’s team has maintained the fighters innocence since the April 22 incident first became public, calling Diaz’s actions an act of self-defense. Initial reports stated that Bourbon Street police arrived to break up a large fight outside of a bar that Diaz and Peterson were a part of. Diaz was in New Orleans to support teammate Chris Avila, who fought at the Misfits Boxing 6 event.

The investigation did not interfere with Diaz’s own boxing plans. He went on to compete in a fight against Logan’s brother, Jake Paul, that took place on Aug. 5. Jake defeated Diaz via 10-round unanimous decision.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.