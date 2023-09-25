Video: Heavyweight pulls off 3-second head-kick knockout at Fury Challenger Series 7

Fury Challenger Series 7 featured a vicious heavyweight knockout on Sunday, with Robelis Despaigne starching Stevie Payne via head kick.

Three seconds was all Despaigne needed to catch Payne with a shot that sent him tumbling to the canvas. Despaigne got off one follow-up shot before the referee intervened to save Payne. The crowd instantly reacted to the lightning-fast finish.

Check out video of the finish below, courtesy of Fury FC (hat tip to @Grabaka_Hitman).

Robelis Despaigne with a 3 second knockout!!!!pic.twitter.com/JJqOVCElSO — Fury FC (@FuryFightingTX) September 24, 2023

Fury Challenger Series 7 took place Sunday at Imagen Venues in Houson. The event streamed live on UFC Fight Pass.

Despaigne improved his professional record to 3-0, while Payne dropped his first fight as a pro after two wins as an amateur.

Fury FC vets have featured in the UFC’s Contender Series; the promotion’s middleweight champ Zach Reese recently secured a UFC contract on the show with a win over Eli Aronov. With the UFC always in the market for fast heavyweight talent, Despaigne appears to be a perfect fit for the up-and-comer show.