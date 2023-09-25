Michelle Waterson-Gomez issues first statement after brutal UFC Vegas 79 loss

Michelle Waterson-Gomez is not deterred.

The 37-year-old strawweight suffered a grisly defeat at the hands of Marina Rodriguez this past Saturday at UFC Vegas 79, getting bloodied and badly beaten en route to a second-round TKO loss. The result dropped Waterson-Gomez’s slump to four consecutive UFC losses and a 1-6 record over her last seven bouts, with her sole win over that stretch being a controversial split decision over Angela Hill.

On Monday morning, Waterson-Gomez broke her silence following the loss, posting a picture of herself smiling at a Las Vegas hospital while coated in her own blood. Attached the post was a quote attributed to American self-help author and conman Napoleon Hill.

“Every adversity, every failure, and every heartache, carries with it the Seed of an equivalent or greater benefit.”

Waterson-Gomez’s post can be seen below.

A former Invicta FC atomweight champion and longtime fan favorite who has headined three UFC events over her eight-year run with the promotion, Waterson-Gomez owns wins over the likes of Paige VanZant, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Cortney Casey, and Felice Herrig. It remains to be seen whether she’ll get another crack at breaking her losing streak in the UFC or whether the promotion will move on from the 16-year MMA veteran.