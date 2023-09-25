The MMA Hour: UFC Vegas 79 reaction, Bellator 299, PPV announcements, more

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

With Ariel Helwani out on holiday, Conner Burks and Eric Jackman take a look back at UFC Vegas 79, Bellator 299, and the rest of the busy combat sports weekend, plus what’s next for the big winners, the UFC’s recent major pay-per-view announcements, and much more.

