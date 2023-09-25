On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 79

Mateusz Gamrot picked up the biggest win of his UFC career in the main event of UFC Vegas 79 on Saturday, but it certainly didn’t happen the way he wanted with Fiziev suffering a knee injury throwing a kick in the second round. Regardless, Gamrot got the victory, and then called for a fight with former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira next.

Will he get his wish?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss what could be next to Gamrot following his victory over Fiziev at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Bryce Mitchell following his unanimous decision win over Dan Ige, Marina Rodriguez after her dominant finish in the rematch against Michelle Waterson-Gomez, along with fellow main card winners Bryan Battle, Charles Jourdain, and more in the capper event of a 17 week stretch for the UFC.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.