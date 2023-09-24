Rafael Fiziev posts first update from hospital following UFC Vegas 79 injury loss

Rafael Fiziev knows the business he’s in may not be ideal for his health, especially after the unfortunate end to his bout against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 79.

The UFC lightweight contender suffered a disappointing second-round TKO loss to Gamrot in Saturday’s main event at the UFC APEX when a wayward kick led to an apparent leg injury for Fiziev, prematurely ending what appearing to be turning into a scintillating contest.

The extent of Fiziev’s injury remains undetermined, however the 30-year-old Kazakhstan native released his first message following his loss, posting a video on Instagram filmed at a local Las Vegas hospital.

Fiziev can be seen in the video awaiting treatment alongside Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Bryce Mitchell, both of whom also suffered extensive damage in their UFC Vegas 79 bouts.

“Second round [the injury happened]. Look, everybody [is] here. What a business, yeah? What a business, guys. The best business in the world. Everybody here. Alhamdulillah.”

Depending on the extent of the injury, Fiziev may miss significant time, with his UFC return unlikely until sometime in 2024. “Ataman” has now lost two consecutive bouts after rattling off a six-fight win streak that carried him to precipice of UFC title contention.