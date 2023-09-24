Video: Heavyweight faceplants opponent with brutal knockout in Cage Titans

Heavyweights just hit harder, and Hassan Graham proved that in a massive way at a Cage Titans card on Saturday.

The one-time PFL fighter delivered an absolutely jaw-dropping finish after he unleashed a volley of punches on opponent Max Lombardo in an exchange against the cage. Graham landed a barrage of shots that knocked out Lombardo cold on the feet.

As Graham continued throwing bombs, Lombardo toppled over, falling face-first down to the canvas as the fight came to an end. Graham then turned and walked away to enjoy the fruits of his labor.

It was definitely one of the more jaw-dropping knockouts in recent history.

The win moved Graham to 2-1 in his career, while he technically picks up a second win over Lombardo after they previously clashed in his amateur fighting debut back in 2021.