Ian Machado Garry vs. Vicente Luque added to UFC 296 in December

Ian Machado Garry won’t get the opponent he wanted but he will still compete at UFC 296 when he clashes with Vicente Luque as part of the year-end pay-per-view card on Dec. 16 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC CEO Dana White announced the matchup on Sunday.

Following a lopsided win over Neil Magny at UFC 292 in August, Machado Garry called out Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson as his ideal next opponent with hopes that fight could identify the best striker in the welterweight division. Thompson ultimately got matched up with Shavkat Rakhmonov instead while Machado Garry now faces Luque as part of the same card in December.

Machado Garry looks to build on his perfect 6-0 record in the UFC when he returns against arguably his toughest competition to date.

Luque has maintained his status as one of the top welterweights over the past few years while taking out opponents such as Mike Perry, Michael Chiesa and ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley. After enduring a two-fight losing skid, Luque got back on track with a win over Rafael dos Anjos in August.

Machado Garry vs. Luque joins a growing lineup at UFC 296 where a pair of title fights will headline with Leon Edwards putting his welterweight belt on the line against Colby Covington while Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight strap against Brandon Royval.