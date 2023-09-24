Ex-UFC fighter Matt Riddle released by WWE after 5-year run with promotion

Ex-UFC fighter turned professional wrestler Matt Riddle was released from the WWE following a five-year stint with the promotion.

Riddle revealed the news on social media after he received his release from the company.

“Just wanted to inform everyone that I’m no longer with WWE,” Riddle wrote. “Thank you for the memories and opportunities also thank you to all the fans for the support and love you give me every time I go out to the ring. See you all soon.”

Riddle becomes the latest addition to a growing number of athletes cut from the WWE roster following a merger with the UFC to become TKO Group Holdings. As part of the merger, WWE was expected to undergo numerous layoffs, although it was unclear how much that would affect the actual talent in the promotion.

WWE also just recently inked a lucrative new broadcast rights deal to move the weekly Smackdown show from FOX to USA Network for five years at over $1.4 billion.

As far as Riddle goes, his WWE career comes to an end after more than a few ups and downs over the years.

While he was a popular performer amongst fans, Riddle also faced turmoil outside the ring after he reportedly failed drug tests under WWE’s wellness program. The second offense reportedly resulted in a 60-day suspension for Riddle that lasted into 2023.

Of course, Riddle’s professional wrestling career started after he was released from the UFC following a pair of failed drug tests for marijuana in the same year. Riddle actually won four fights in a row prior to his UFC release, but two of those victories were overturned to no contests due to the positive drug tests.

In the ring, Riddle was a multi-time champion for WWE while competing in both singles and tag team matches during his career. He first rose to prominence in WWE while working in NXT, a feeder and developmental league that WWE also operates.

Riddle eventually made his way to the main roster, where he was a regular performer on television as well as the company’s premium pay-per-view broadcasts.

Riddle did not hint at what’s next for him as the 37-year-old veteran looks for a new opportunity following the end of his career with WWE.