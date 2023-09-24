Mateusz Gamrot explains why he wants Charles Oliveira next after inevitable loss to Islam Makhachev

Mateusz Gamrot didn’t make a mistake when he called out Charles Oliveira for his next opponent after a win over Rafael Fiziev in the UFC Vegas 79 main event.

Just moments after his hand was raised in victory following an injury suffered by Fiziev in the second round, the former two-division KSW champion turned his attention to Oliveira despite the fact that the Brazilian is already booked for a title fight at UFC 294. Oliveira challenges reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in a rematch after suffering a loss to him almost exactly one year ago.

It turns out Gamrot was calculated with his callout, because he expects Oliveira will be available to fight him soon — after he inevitably loses to Makhachev again in October.

“I know [Charles Oliveira] has a fight soon next month with the champ,” Gamrot explained at the UFC Vegas 79 post-fight press conference. “My prediction — the result will be the same as last time, that Islam defends his belt.

“I can wait for Charles Oliveira until next year, maybe March, maybe May, we will be ready for him and I want to fight with him.”

It remains to be seen if Gamrot will be proven right or wrong, but he’s steadfast in his request for Oliveira next.

A huge part of the reason Gamrot wants that fight comes down to his desire to test his grappling skills against Oliveira, who holds the record for the most submission victories in UFC history with 16 during his career.

“I would like to test myself against Charles Oliveira because he is the most dangerous guy on the ground,” Gamrot said. “My previous opponents, every time [they would] stand up, stand up, and the ground is hot for everybody. But the next one, I would like to challenge myself on the ground.

“I want to show my really good skills in jiu-jitsu. I want to show how good I am on the ground. I think this guy will be the first guy in my career who will want to fight with me on the ground.”

Gamrot will obviously have to wait and see how things play out at UFC 294 before he can know for sure if Oliveira may be available for him.

As far as running things back with Fiziev, considering the way their fight ended on Saturday, Gamrot isn’t against the idea if that’s what the UFC wants.

Fiziev was taken to a local hospital in Las Vegas as soon as the main event ended so the extent of the injury he suffered is still unknown. Once Fiziev is healed, Gamrot has no problem accepting that fight again if the UFC offers it, but for now he wants to turn his attention to new competition instead.

“We’ll see,” Gamrot said of a potential rematch. “Rafael is a good guy, I like him of course. We have a good relationship. I wish him a quick recovery. I hope his injury is not so big. We’ll see. But this is not my decision. This decision is for the boss in the UFC.

“My goal is gold. I want to climb to the top. I want to beat every guy. I want opponents higher than me in the rankings and we’ll see what the future shows me. If UFC told me that a rematch [will happen], I will say yes. But maybe not now. Next fight, I want a guy from top 10, and I want a really good performance and I want to finish a guy in the octagon.”