UFC Vegas 79 post-fight show: Reaction to Rafael Fiziev’s ugly injury, Bryce Mitchell’s gutsy victory

Mateusz Gamrot wins again, but at what cost? With opponent Rafael Fiziev suffering an unfortunate injury in the UFC Vegas 79 main event, we were given an unsatisfying end to an otherwise entertaining night of action. Other than the disappointing finish to the card, what stood out most from Saturday’s action?

Following the UFC’s return to the APEX, MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee, José Youngs, and E. Casey Leydon react to Fiziev’s injury, Bryce Mitchell putting on a gritty performance against Dan Ige to bounce back from his first pro loss, and Marina Rodriguez doing her best impression of a buzz saw against fan favorite Michelle Waterson-Gomez. Additionally, the crew debates what to think of Mitchell’s post-fight speech, how to judge damage vs. control, the responsibility of the referee and the corner to stop a fight, a surprising first for veteran Tim Means, and much more.

