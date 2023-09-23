UFC Vegas 79 bonuses: Marina Rodriguez cashes extra $50,000 for bloody stoppage of Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Marina Rodriguez is back in bonus land for the first time since 2021.

The 36-year-old strawweight contender was one of four bonus winners at UFC Vegas 79, cashing an extra $50,000 for her brutal victory over Michelle Waterson-Gomez on Saturday’s main card. Rodriguez earned Performance of the Night honors for her second-round stoppage of Waterson-Gomez, which snapped a two-fight losing streak.

Featherweight veteran Charles Jourdain cashed the card’s other Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round guillotine choke finish of Ricardo Ramos in the main card opener.

The evening’s final two bonuses went to Tim Means and Andre Fialho, both of whom earned Fight of the Night honors for their welterweight brawl on the preliminary card. In a back-and-forth bout, Means defeated Fialho via third-round TKO.

All bonuses were $50,000.

UFC Vegas 79 took place Sept. 23 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Mateusz Gamrot defeated Rafael Fiziev via injury stoppage in a battle of lightweight contenders in the main event.