‘Hope he’s OK’: Pros react to Rafael Fiziev’s sudden injury at UFC Vegas 79

Mateusz Gamrot is moving up the rankings, though under less-than-ideal circumstances.

An injury to opponent Rafael Fiziev brought an abrupt end to their UFC Vegas 79 main event clash, leaving Gamrot to celebrate a muted victory over a fellow top 10 lightweight. The bout looked like it would live up to the hype after an exciting first round, but just two minutes into the second round Fiziev fell to the ground in pain after throwing a high kick.

In the moment, the nature of Fiziev’s injury was unclear, but he appeared to suffer some kind of injury to his left leg that rendered him unable to continue. Gamrot initially pounced on the fallen Fiziev and celebrated the win before realizing what had happened.

Their peers tuning in for the highly anticipated clash were left disappointed, with several simply cursing Fiziev’s luck and praying for his well-being.

See social media reactions from the pros below.

Ehhhhh never want to see a fight end like that, hope he’s ok #UFCVegas79 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) September 24, 2023

FU*K!!! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 24, 2023

Ughhh nooo — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 24, 2023

Not how you want a fight to end it was just getting good. Get well soon Fiziev — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 24, 2023

Damnnnnnnnn — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) September 24, 2023

Broke his leg! — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) September 24, 2023

Damn, that’s an unfortunate way to end #UFCVegas79 — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) September 24, 2023

Fuck that sucks man. I selfishly need to see more of this fight — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) September 24, 2023