‘Bryce Mitchell vs. Satan, book it’: Pros react to Mitchell’s UFC Vegas 79 win, bizarre post-fight speech

Bryce Mitchell had something to say, as always.

The outspoken bantamweight made the most of his mic time following a gritty, grind-it-out win over Dan Ige in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 79 on Saturday. In a fight that saw Ige open a nasty cut over Mitchell’s eye with a hard punch and several thrilling grappling exchanges, it was the relentless Mitchell who came out on top via unanimous decision to rebound from his first professional loss.

After the fight, Mitchell insisted that Ige stick around for the post-fight interview with commentator Michael Bisping. Mitchell announced that he was donating $5,000 to Ige to help the victims of the recent Maui wildfires in Ige’s native Hawaii and then he asked that his opponent join him in prayer.

A noted conspiracy theorist, Mitchell said he wanted to help Ige and that “we have to show Satan that he can’t do nothing to the power of Christ when we come together. He also repeated an unfounded claim that the fires in Maui were man-made, much to the amusement of some of his fellow fighters.

Check out how the pros reacted on social media reactions to both the fight and Mitchell’s post-fight speech.

Next PPV: Bryce Mitchell vs Satan. Book it #UFCVegas79 — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) September 24, 2023

This is Bryce Mitchell! Nothing made up or fake about him — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 24, 2023

Amen my brother . Mitchell is a nut , but I like the guy ! #UFCFightNight — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 24, 2023

Run Bisping run! Lmao — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) September 24, 2023

One of a kind ain’t he — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) September 24, 2023

Damn it’s hard to hate Bryce! His only mistake was asking permission, if you want to do something on the mic just do it! #UFCVegas79 — Zac Pauga (@ZacPauga) September 24, 2023

Congrats Thug Nasty what a performance #freedom — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 24, 2023

I wish that was a 5 rounder that’s hard to score — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 24, 2023

Great fight idk who got it — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) September 24, 2023

That’s a close one! Hard to score! I think Dan Ige won but it can go either way good fight tho #UFCVegas79 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) September 24, 2023