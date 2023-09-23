 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Bryce Mitchell vs. Satan, book it’: Pros react to Mitchell’s UFC Vegas 79 win, bizarre post-fight speech

UFC Fight Night: Mitchell v Ige
Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Bryce Mitchell had something to say, as always.

The outspoken bantamweight made the most of his mic time following a gritty, grind-it-out win over Dan Ige in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 79 on Saturday. In a fight that saw Ige open a nasty cut over Mitchell’s eye with a hard punch and several thrilling grappling exchanges, it was the relentless Mitchell who came out on top via unanimous decision to rebound from his first professional loss.

After the fight, Mitchell insisted that Ige stick around for the post-fight interview with commentator Michael Bisping. Mitchell announced that he was donating $5,000 to Ige to help the victims of the recent Maui wildfires in Ige’s native Hawaii and then he asked that his opponent join him in prayer.

A noted conspiracy theorist, Mitchell said he wanted to help Ige and that “we have to show Satan that he can’t do nothing to the power of Christ when we come together. He also repeated an unfounded claim that the fires in Maui were man-made, much to the amusement of some of his fellow fighters.

Check out how the pros reacted on social media reactions to both the fight and Mitchell’s post-fight speech.

