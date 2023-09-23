‘Corner needs to stop it’: Pros react to Marina Rodriguez’s bloody beatdown of Michelle Waterson-Gomez at UFC Vegas 79

Marina Rodriguez didn’t need a full fight to take care of Michelle Waterson-Gomez this time.

At UFC Vegas 79 on Saturday, Rodriguez met Waterson in the octagon in a rematch of a five-round battle that Rodriguez won by unanimous decision. Their second fight ended early in Round 2, when Rodriguez put a bloody and battered Waterson-Gomez away with ground-and-pound.

Rodriguez did most of her damage in Round 1 as she scorched Waterson-Gomez with elbows and knees that left Waterson-Gomez’s face a crimson mask by the end of the first five minutes. Fighters watching live had positive marks for both strawweights, with Rodriguez being praised for her viciousness and Waterson-Gomez for her toughness.

However, some felt that the action could have been stopped a lot sooner, with UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad suggesting that the “Corner needs to stop it.”

See more social media reactions to the Rodriguez-Waterson-Gomez fight below.

Corner needs to stop it — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 24, 2023

Damn — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) September 24, 2023

Sheesh waterson a warrior tough ash #Respect Rodriguez Muay Thai clinch is nasty rn — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 24, 2023

Murder — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 24, 2023

It's time for her corner to stop this fight — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) September 24, 2023

10-8 Rodriguez. She was just beating her up there. But so much respect to the heart of Waterson. She could have gotten out of that and didn’t and wants to keep going #UFCVegas79 — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) September 24, 2023

Great win for Rodriguez. Beautiful performance.

I have so much respect for Waterson, hate to see her take a beating like that. #UFCVegas79 — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) September 24, 2023

That was a retirement beating!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 24, 2023