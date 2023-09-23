 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Corner needs to stop it’: Pros react to Marina Rodriguez’s bloody beatdown of Michelle Waterson-Gomez at UFC Vegas 79

By Alexander K. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez v Waterson-Gomez
Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson-Gomez
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Marina Rodriguez didn’t need a full fight to take care of Michelle Waterson-Gomez this time.

At UFC Vegas 79 on Saturday, Rodriguez met Waterson in the octagon in a rematch of a five-round battle that Rodriguez won by unanimous decision. Their second fight ended early in Round 2, when Rodriguez put a bloody and battered Waterson-Gomez away with ground-and-pound.

Rodriguez did most of her damage in Round 1 as she scorched Waterson-Gomez with elbows and knees that left Waterson-Gomez’s face a crimson mask by the end of the first five minutes. Fighters watching live had positive marks for both strawweights, with Rodriguez being praised for her viciousness and Waterson-Gomez for her toughness.

However, some felt that the action could have been stopped a lot sooner, with UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad suggesting that the “Corner needs to stop it.”

See more social media reactions to the Rodriguez-Waterson-Gomez fight below.

