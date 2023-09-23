‘Corner needs to stop it’: Pros react to Marina Rodriguez’s bloody beatdown of Michelle Waterson-Gomez at UFC Vegas 79

Marina Rodriguez didn’t need a full fight to take care of Michelle Waterson-Gomez this time.
At UFC Vegas 79 on Saturday, Rodriguez met Waterson in the octagon in a rematch of a five-round battle that Rodriguez won by unanimous decision. Their second fight ended early in Round 2, when Rodriguez put a bloody and battered Waterson-Gomez away with ground-and-pound.
Rodriguez did most of her damage in Round 1 as she scorched Waterson-Gomez with elbows and knees that left Waterson-Gomez’s face a crimson mask by the end of the first five minutes. Fighters watching live had positive marks for both strawweights, with Rodriguez being praised for her viciousness and Waterson-Gomez for her toughness.
However, some felt that the action could have been stopped a lot sooner, with UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad suggesting that the “Corner needs to stop it.”
See more social media reactions to the Rodriguez-Waterson-Gomez fight below.
Corner needs to stop it— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 24, 2023
Damn— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) September 24, 2023
Sheesh waterson a warrior tough ash #Respect Rodriguez Muay Thai clinch is nasty rn— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 24, 2023
Murder— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 24, 2023
Yikes #UFCVegas79— Jasmine Jasudavicius (@JasJasudavicius) September 24, 2023
It's time for her corner to stop this fight— Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) September 24, 2023
10-8 Rodriguez. She was just beating her up there. But so much respect to the heart of Waterson. She could have gotten out of that and didn’t and wants to keep going #UFCVegas79— Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) September 24, 2023
Great win for Rodriguez. Beautiful performance.— Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) September 24, 2023
I have so much respect for Waterson, hate to see her take a beating like that. #UFCVegas79
That was a retirement beating!!!— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 24, 2023
That girl is a savage. Straight killer #UFCFightNight— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 24, 2023
