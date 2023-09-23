Watch Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige full fight video highlights from the co-main event of UFC Vegas 79, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot took place Sept. 23 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Featherweight contenders Bryce Mitchell (16-1) and Dan Ige (17-7) locked horns in the night’s co-main event. The fight aired live ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

For more on Mitchell vs. Ige, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti.

Round 1: Co-main event time and the octagon is still drenched in blood from the violence Marina Rodriguez just enacted on Michelle Waterson-Gomez. Sheesh. This is a big one for the featherweights, both Mitchell and Ige are hoping to vault into the title conversation. Mitchell is belting out his walkout song at the top of his lungs. Last time we saw “Thug Nasty” was in Dec. 2022, so let’s see how he’s improved. Veteran referee Mark Smith is our third man in the cage. They touch ‘em up and we’re off. Ige pops out his jab. Both men taking their time. Ige cracks Mitchell with a left hook. Mitchell evades a big straight left. Mitchell punches high then shoots for a double-leg takedown but can’t get it. Nice work by Ige. Mitchell is already a little bloody under his right eye. Mitchell changes levels again and nearly gets it, but Ige works quickly to his feet and releases. Accidental glancing cup shot by Mitchell but we continue. Mitchell dives low again for a takedown and grabs Ige’s back standing, then wrestles him to the floor, landing in mount. He has a minute to work. Mitchell is working for an arm-triangle choke but he doesn’t have enough time. Ige defends and Mitchell rains down a few punches. MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Mitchell.

Round 2: That was a close, close round. Let’s see if someone can take charge. Huge right hand by Ige immediately has Mitchell on the defensive. Mitchell dives low for a double-leg but Ige fends it off. There now appears to be a cut above Mitchell’s right eye as well. He’s covered in blood. Another big left hook for Ige. He’s finding a home for that shot. Mark Smith demands a timeout to look at Mitchell’s cut — and oh boy, that’s a bad one. The doctor lets him continue but Mitchell almost certainly can’t see out of that eye anymore. Instant takedown off the break but Ige scrambles back to his feet. Mitchell dives for another desperation takedown but can’t get it. Another takedown attempt, this time a trip from the clinch, and Mitchell finally gets where he wants to be, settling into half guard top position. Mitchell slowly takes Ige’s back and sinks in one hook. This is a bad spot for Ige. Mitchell sneaks in his other hook. He’s a little high though — Ige may sneak out the backdoor. Mitchell repositions and whirls to the top, hunting for an arm-triangle. Ige is OK here though. Another tough round to score, lean Ige for damage. MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Ige. (19-19 overall.)

Round 3: Mitchell’s right eye is wrecked, but this is still anyone’s game. Mitchell IMMEDIATELY wrestles — and improbably takes Ige’s back off a crazy scramble! That was nuts. Mitchell with a body triangle locked in and four minutes to work. This is do-or-die for Ige. Mitchell is taking his time, he’s in no rush. He gradually worms Ige away from the cage wall and slides into mount. That was beautiful. Ige tries to explode to his feet but Mitchell stays locked onto him. They’re cage wrestling now, Mitchell trying to get this back to the floor. Mark Smith warns Ige not to grab the cage. Huge slam by Mitchell! He’s working on a kimura here. Absolutely suffocating. Less than a minute to go. Ige needs something big to win at this point. Ige finally frees his arm and ends the round posturing up from top position. MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Mitchell. (29-28 Mitchell.)

Byrce Mitchell def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)