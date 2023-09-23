Watch Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael Fiziev full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 79, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot took place Sept. 23 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lightweight contenders Rafael Fiziev (12-3) and Mateusz Gamrot (23-2, 1 NC) collided in the night’s main event. The fight aired live ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

this sucks. what a sad ending to what was going to be an awesome fight. #UFCVegas79 pic.twitter.com/SPrtq4b96z — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 24, 2023

Due to an injury of Fiziev, @Gamer_MMA secures the win via TKO tonight. #UFCVegas79 pic.twitter.com/A9ZaKKGE0X — UFC (@ufc) September 24, 2023

For more on Gamrot vs. Fiziev, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti.