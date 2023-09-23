Watch Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael Fiziev full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 79, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.
UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot took place Sept. 23 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lightweight contenders Rafael Fiziev (12-3) and Mateusz Gamrot (23-2, 1 NC) collided in the night’s main event. The fight aired live ESPN+.
Catch the video highlights below.
this sucks. what a sad ending to what was going to be an awesome fight. #UFCVegas79 pic.twitter.com/SPrtq4b96z— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 24, 2023
Due to an injury of Fiziev, @Gamer_MMA secures the win via TKO tonight. #UFCVegas79 pic.twitter.com/A9ZaKKGE0X— UFC (@ufc) September 24, 2023
#UFCVegas79 | Tune in LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/ah1i5AUsXf— UFC (@ufc) September 24, 2023
Here comes ATAMAN @RafaelFiziev | #UFCVegas79 pic.twitter.com/INNVJXcDC7— UFC (@ufc) September 24, 2023
Enter GAMER @Gamer_MMA | #UFCVegas79 pic.twitter.com/j2X6ZUl854— UFC (@ufc) September 24, 2023
Round 1: Here we go y’all, main event time. Banger of a fight. Matchups like tonight are why lightweight is the best damn division in the sport. Gamrot is fired up walking out. Fiziev follows him out next and he’s the picture of poise. Oh boy, this is going to be good. Veteran referee Herb Dean is our third man in the cage. Joe Martinez does his thing, they touch ‘em up — and we’re off! Incredibly tense faceoff there. Let’s do this. Very patient start from both gentlemen. Fiziev eats a two-punch combination. He’s definitely wary of the takedown here. Big blitz by Fiziev. That was gorgeous. They trade low kicks. Gamrot eats a big punch but uses the sequence to dive for a low single. No dice. This is so tense. Fiziev goes to the body with repeated shots. Fiziev spins Gamrot around with a punch. Gamrot changes levels — and that was an incredible sequence. Chain wrestling vs. takedown defense, Fiziev amazingly stays on his feet. MMA Fighting score it 10-9 Fiziev.
Round 2: Hell of a first round. Gamrot bulldozes inside and this time he gets Fiziev down with his relentless effort. Fiziev immediately crawls toward the fence and starts to work to his feet. Savvy. Gamrot is trying to pull Fiziev away toward the center but he’s struggling, and Fiziev eventually escapes.
Oh no, Fiziev just injured something by kicking Gamrot’s elbow. That was a HARD kick. He instantly fell to the ground in pain. This one is over. Looks like it might be his knee. Replay shows that Fiziev’s right foot hit Gamrot’s forearm. Actually, it was the other knee that got hurt — Fiziev’s left knee. Something must have tweaked when he landed. Damn. This was shaping up to be a classic. Super unfortunate.
Mateusz Gamrot def. Rafael Fiziev via TKO (injury) at 2:03 of Round 2
