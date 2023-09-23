 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dustin Poirier posts gruesome photo of Johnny Eblen’s cut following Bellator 299

By Mike Heck
Bellator 299 Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Those who watched the Bellator 299 main event between Johnny Eblen and Fabian Edwards knew that the cut above Eblen’s eye was nasty, but now that the dust has settled, it may be even more gruesome than we thought.

Eblen finished Edwards in the third round with some nasty ground-and-pound to retain the Bellator middleweight title in Dublin and cap off a 21-fight card. Following the victory, former UFC interim lightweight champion — and Eblen’s American Top Team teammate — Dustin Poirier posted a photo to Twitter showing how nasty the cut on Eblen was — and it’s pretty darn nasty.

Check out the image below.

(WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW!)

*

*

*

(LAST WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW!)

If that wasn’t enough, American Top Team’s account posted two more images that are also not for the faint of heart.

In the second round, Edwards opened up a cut on Eblen that looked pretty bad, but it ultimately didn’t matter because Eblen ended the fight so quickly in Round 3.

With the win, Eblen improved his improved his pro record to 14-0, 10 of which have taken place in the Bellator cage, and defended his title successfully for the second time since capturing it against Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 282 in June 2022.

