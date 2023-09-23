UFC Vegas 79 live blog: Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige

This is the UFC Vegas 79 live blog for Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige, the featherweight co-main event on Saturday at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mitchell is MMA Fighting’s No. 13 ranked featherweight in the world. A 28-year-old product of The Ultimate Fighter 27, “Thug Nasty” looks to rebound after suffering the first loss of his professional career at the hands of Ilia Topuria in December 2022. Prior to that setback, Mitchell racked up a perfect 6-0 start to his UFC career, highlighted by wins over Edson Barboza, Andre Fili, and Charles Rosa.

Ige, meanwhile, hopes to continue his winning way after scoring back-to-back victories over Damon Jackson and Nate Landwehr. A 32-year-old veteran who sits at No. 15 in MMA Fighting’s featherweight rankings, Ige’s recent run snapped him out of a slump that saw the Hawaiian drop four of five contests in the octagon.

Check out the UFC Vegas 79 co-main event live blog below.