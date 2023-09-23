UFC Vegas 79 live blog: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

This is the UFC Vegas 79 live blog for Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot, the lightweight main event on Saturday at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fiziev is MMA Fighting’s No. 7 ranked lightweight in the world. A 30-year-old striker with Azerbaijani and Russian roots, Fiziev enters the contest looking to rebound after suffering thrilling majority decision loss to Justin Gaethje this past March. The setback snapped a six-fight UFC win streak for Fiziev, which included highlight-reel victories over Rafael dos Anjos, Brad Riddell, and Renato Moicano. Now he looks to reenter title contention with a win on Saturday.

The same can be said for Gamrot, who sits at No. 8 in MMA Fighting’s bantamweight rankings. A winner of five over his past six bouts, Gamrot bounced back from a decision loss to Beneil Dariush to win a hard-fought split decision over Jalin Turner in his most recent outing this past March. Prior to that stretch, Gamrot racked up four octagon victories in a row over the likes of Arman Tsarukyan, Jeremy Stephens, and Diego Ferreira.

Check out the UFC Vegas 79 main event live blog below.