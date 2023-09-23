UFC Vegas 79 video: Marina Rodriguez brutalizes Michelle Waterson-Gomez for stoppage win

Marina Rodriguez took out two fights worth of frustration on Michelle Waterson-Gomez in their rematch at UFC Vegas 79.

Following a pair of losses that knocked her out of title contention, Rodriguez put on a brutal display of violence on Saturday as she battered Waterson-Gomez with a series of punches, elbows and knees throughout their fight. Waterson had several cuts with blood streaming down her face but she continued fighting until Rodriguez tossed her to the ground and landed in the mount where she rained down a series of shots that forced the referee to stop the contest.

MAJOR pressure from Marina Rodriguez for the stoppage #UFCVegas79 pic.twitter.com/vYaYZYATGS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 24, 2023

The end came at 2:42 in the second round.

“After my last two fights, we had to put in our heads, I had to train to be who I am,” Rodriguez said afterwards. “All throughout my camp, we said we need to go back to being the violent person I am. The one that wanted it more would get a hand raised.

“I would like to call out Tatiana Suarez. I think I deserve the chance to prove myself. I think she still needs some fights before a title shot.”

While Rodriguez celebrated, Waterson-Gomez broke down in tears after the stoppage as she felt to 1-6 in her past seven fights, which now includes four losses in a row.

It was a tough night at the office for Waterson-Gomez after she initially snatched a takedown to start the fight but it was short-lived success once Rodriguez got back to her feet. Rodriguez began digging to the body with a series of knees, which she then followed with elbows to the head.

Waterson-Gomez started eating more and more elbows as she desperately tried to drag the fight back to the floor. Rodriguez wasn’t having it as she continued to batter Waterson-Gomez with a brutal series of punches and elbows that badly bloodied “The Karate Hottie.”

There were several moments where it appeared the fight could be stopped but the action continued with Waterson-Gomez surviving to the second round.

Waterson-Gomez did manage to land a couple of punches on the restart but Rodriguez just came after her with relentless aggression. One more takedown attempt was thwarted with Rodriguez tossing Waterson-Gomez to the ground where she landed in the mount.

A few more shots followed and that was enough for the stoppage as Rodriguez put an end to her own two-fight losing skid while adding a second win over Waterson-Gomez to her resume.