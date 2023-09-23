UFC Vegas 79 video: Tim Means puts Andre Fialho away with late knockout flurry

Tim Means celebrated his 50th fight in style.

The longtime UFC veteran snapped a three-fight losing streak in emphatic fashion, finishing Andre Fialho with a flurry of strikes in their welterweight bout at UFC Vegas 79 on Saturday.

Watch the thrilling knockout sequence below.

Heavy hits from Tim Means for the finish #UFCVegas79 pic.twitter.com/nDUpBCpeaA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 23, 2023

Means’ latest win was anything but easy as Fialho proved to be a handful on the feet, as he is in most of his contests. The more experienced Means’ striking defense held up through two rounds and he mixed in takedowns to ground Fialho and punish him with heavy strikes. Means might have been headed to a win on the scorecards, but he hurt Fialho with a head kick in Round 3 and followed up with accurate strikes.

With Fialho backed up to the fence, Means threw a knee up the middle that smashed into Fialho’s chin and then landed several more power punches that caused Fialho to crumble. The bout was officially waved off 1:15 into the final round.

Means improved to 15-12 (1 NC) in his UFC career and 33-15-1 (1 NC) as a pro overall. Afterwards, “The Dirty Bird” made sure to thank the coaching team that he’s been with since he was 17 years old.

Fialho (16-8) loses his fourth straight fight. His UFC record now sits at 2-5.