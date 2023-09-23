Video: Leon Edwards, Johnny Eblen separated after heated confrontation at Bellator 299

Johnny Eblen unleashed his emotions after a stunning knockout win over Fabian Edwards at Bellator 299, but that also led to an altercation with UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

The incident unfolded after Eblen scored an impressive knockdown followed by a series of brutal elbows to end Fabian Edwards’ night and successfully defend his middleweight title. As soon as the referee stopped the fight, Eblen stood up over his fallen opponent and began shouting down at him.

Eblen eventually got pulled away, but a split second later Fabian’s brother Leon was in the cage pointing and shouting at the Bellator middleweight champ for his post-fight actions.

The fighters continued jawing at each other as Bellator officials and security got between them to ensure nothing else popped off. The highly charged scene could have turned volatile, but things never got physical between the rival champs.

Eventually cooler heads prevailed, with Eblen approaching the opposing corner and shaking hands with both Fabian and Leon Edwards to put the bad blood to rest.

As for the win, Eblen moved to 14-0 in his career while also securing his second consecutive title defense since becoming Bellator middleweight champion.