Watch Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce 2 full fight video highlights from the Zhang vs Joyce 2 main event, courtesy of Top Rank Boxing.

Zhilei Zhang vs. Joe Joyce 2 took place Sept. 23 at Wembley Arena in London, England. WBO interim heavyweight champion Zhilei Zhang (26-1-1) put his belt on the line in a rematch against Joe Joyce (15-2) in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

For more on Zhang vs. Joyce 2, check out the live blog from MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee.

Zhang and Joyce are set to walk out next.

Joyce with a somber choice for his walkout music, the Jeff Buckley rendition of Hallelujah. It transitions into his custom Big Juggernaut theme. He looks loose as he busts a move on his way to the ring.

Here comes the interim champ. Queen’s We Will Rock You blasting from the speakers.

Round 1: Joyce immediately starts circling away from Zhang’s power left hand. Zhang fires one into the body. They continue to circle in the middle of the ring. Both fighters just jabbing from distance. Zhang flicks another left to the body. There’s a straight right from Joyce. Plenty of feints with few significant punches in this round so far.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Zhang.

Round 2: Zhang coming out slightly more aggressive this round as he walks Joyce down. Jab to the head, job to the body for Zhang. Joyce jabs the body. Zhang with a quick left hook body blow. Zhang lets a couple of left hands go, Joyce with good defense. Zhang lands a left and Joyce felt that one, Zhang follows him to the ropes. There’s a another left from Zhang, Joyce answers with a 1-2. Joyce looks for a combination, but Zhang blocks. Zhang headhunting as Joyce moves out of the way. He persists and Joyce eats a couple of hard lefts. Bell rings and Joyce might be grateful for it.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Zhang. Overall, 20-18 Zhang.

Round 3: Joyce showing more urgency, he comes out with a couple of body punches. Zhang jabs the body. He catches Joyce with a counter right. Good straight right scores for Joyce. There’s another big left from Zhang and Joyce is not wearing these power punches well. Zhang just jabbing away as he loads up his left. Jab and body shot by Joyce, he’s trying to muck it up. Right hand from Zhang CRUSHES Joyce at the end of the round and he slumps stomach-first to the mat. The bell rings, but referee has to finish the count and Joyce is in no condition to continue. Zhang got him again!

Official result: Zhilei Zhang def. Joe Joyce via third-round KO