 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘You gotta want it’: Pros react to Cody Brundage’s disqualification win at UFC Vegas 79

By Mike Heck
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Malkoun v Brundage Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Cody Brundage needed a win badly after losing three straight heading into UFC Vegas 79 — and while he achieved that, it certainly wasn’t the way he drew it up.

Brundage faced Jacob Malkoun in a preliminary bout on Saturday’s card at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The two fighters had some fun scrambles early, but Malkoun ended up in dominant position and had Brundage in trouble in the first round, outstriking Brundage 28-2 in the process. But after too many shots to the back of the head, the action was stopped, and Brundage said he was unable to continue, leading to a first-round disqualification victory for the Factory X fighter.

While some fighters seemed sympathetic, others were not. Check out how UFC pros reacted to the weird ending to the bout.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting