‘You gotta want it’: Pros react to Cody Brundage’s disqualification win at UFC Vegas 79

Cody Brundage needed a win badly after losing three straight heading into UFC Vegas 79 — and while he achieved that, it certainly wasn’t the way he drew it up.

Brundage faced Jacob Malkoun in a preliminary bout on Saturday’s card at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The two fighters had some fun scrambles early, but Malkoun ended up in dominant position and had Brundage in trouble in the first round, outstriking Brundage 28-2 in the process. But after too many shots to the back of the head, the action was stopped, and Brundage said he was unable to continue, leading to a first-round disqualification victory for the Factory X fighter.

While some fighters seemed sympathetic, others were not. Check out how UFC pros reacted to the weird ending to the bout.

He was landing to the back of the head the whole round!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 23, 2023

— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 23, 2023

Dam and that wasn’t even the only shot to the back of the head either by that dude #Dirty — Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) September 23, 2023

Wow a dQ — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 23, 2023

Not the stoppage we were looking for. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 23, 2023

Cody Brundage got the win & didn’t even have to throw a strike #UFCFightNight — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 23, 2023