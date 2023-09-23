Bellator 299 video: Aaron Pico demolishes Pedro Carvalho with first-round punches

When Aaron Pico entered MMA in 2017 at 20 years old, he was billed as the future of the sport. Now it appears that the prince who was promised has finally arrived.

On Saturday, Pico faced Pedro Carvalho in the co-main event of Bellator 299 in Dublin, and Pico delivered on all fronts, demolishing Carvalho en route to a first-round TKO finish.

Fresh off his win over James Gonzalez in April, Pico entered the cage against Carvalho with a point to prove, and he did, getting after the Portuguese fighter from the opening bell, tagging the longtime Bellator veteran with big shots and staying on him with takedowns. After getting back to his feet, things didn’t improve for Carvalho, as Pico dropped him with a nasty uppercut and then followed him to the mat, forcing referee Blake Grice to intervene after a barrage of shots from inside the guard had Carvalho turning away.

The win moves Pico to 12-4 in his professional career, all of those fight taking place inside of Bellator, and should put him in line to fight for the featherweight title sooner rather than later.

Check out the finish below.