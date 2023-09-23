Video: Trimmed down Salt Papi, Slim Albaher have to be separated during Misfits contract signing

Salt Papi will be competing on the Misfits Boxing Prime Card — and he looks like a totally different human being.

During Saturday’s Misfits Boxing 9 event, KSI got into the ring and called in Papi, who noticeably lost a considerable amount of weight. The popular influencer boxer then said he wanted to compete on the Prime Card on Oct. 14 in Manchester, England. When asked who he wanted to fight, the lights went out — WWE style — and “The Real Slim Shady” by Eminem played over the speakers before Slim Albaher made his way to the ring to accept the challenge.

Albaher got in Papi’s face, and the two needed to be separated, which you can see in the video below.

OH MY GOD SLIM VS SALT PAPI pic.twitter.com/pP1zc1TYSx — Prabh Sandhu (@PrabhhSandhu) September 23, 2023

After cooler heads prevailed, a contract was brought into the ring by promoter Mams Taylor, which both fighters signed to make it official.

The bout joins a lineup headlined by KSI vs. Tommy Fury, while Logan Paul meets Dillon Danis in a heated co-main event.