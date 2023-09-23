Misfits Boxing 9 results: Idris Virgo forces Aaron Chalmers’ corner to throw in towel

Idris Virgo certainly looked like a 13-fight unbeaten pro boxer against Aaron Chalmers in the main event of Misfits Boxing 9.

After an early scare from Chalmers that would’ve provided one of the biggest upsets in the influencer boxing scene, Virgo turned things around and knocked Chalmers down three times between the second and third rounds to earn a corner stoppage TKO victory in Newcastle, England.

Chalmers nearly got Virgo out of there in the first round when he landed a big shot that froze Virgo for a moment. The former Bellator competitor was able to stay composed and continued to land big shots throughout an impressive first round, but Virgo turned the tables in the second round with a big combination that got Chalmers’ attention. Virgo won most of the round’s exchanges, although Chalmers landed his right hand a few times.

Virgo then folded Chalmers with a nasty liver shot that sent him down to the canvas, but he was able to make it to the third.

Both men traded big shots in an exciting third round, but Virgo dropped Chalmers with another nasty body shot. When Chalmers came back out, he got hit with the finishing shot that led to the towel being thrown in to cap off a very fun fight.

In the co-main event, Faze Temper returned to the squared circle for the first time since he was stopped by KSI in January and made it look easy against Ginty. Temper knocked his opponent down three times in the first round, which led to the referee waving the bout off with five seconds left in the stanza.

Check out full Misfits Boxing 9 results below.

Main Card (DAZN at 2 p.m. ET)

Idris Virgo def. Aaron Chalmers via TKO (corner stoppage) - Round 3, 1:48

Faze Temper def. Ginty via TKO - Round 1, 2:55

Ashley Rak-Su def. Halal Ham via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Gabriel Silva def. Ben Davis via KO - Round 1, 1:55 | Watch finish

Armz Korleone def. Master Oogway via TKO - Round 1, 2:45

OJ Rose def. Callum Izzard via TKO - Round 3, 2:14

AJ Bunker def. Little Bellsy via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-37)

Small Spartan Jay def. Pully Arif via split decision (38-39, 40-36, 38-37)

Carla Jade def. TashWeekender via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-28, 30-27)