Bellator 299 video: Levan Chokheli blasts Sabah Homasi with Knockout of the Year contender front kick

On the day Anderson Silva’s son fought in Misfits, Levan Chokheli channeled his inner “Spider,” delivering a nasty front kick knockout of Sabah Homasi at Bellator 299.

On Saturday, Chokheli faced Homasi in the main card opener of Bellator 299 in Dublin, and it didn’t take long for Chokheli to handle his business. After a brief feeling out period, Chokheli used his pressure to back the longtime Bellator staple up against the fence, where he delivered a vicious front kick that immediately dropped Homasi to the canvas like a bag of rocks. Chokheli followed up with one punch on the ground, but that shot was superfluous as Homasi was already out cold, with the referee jumping in to stop the bout at just 1:51 of the first round.

The win is Chokheli’s third in a row inside the Bellator cage and first finish for the promotion. The loss is Homasi’s second in a row and fourth in his past six bouts.

Check out the sensational knockout below.