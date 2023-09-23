Misfits Boxing video: Anderson Silva’s son blisters game Ben Davis with one-punch knockout

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva’s son ended things very quickly on Saturday in the boxing ring, and even showed some shades of his legendary father in the process.

At Saturday’s Misfits Boxing event, Gabriel Silva took on MMA commentator Ben Davis. While Davis showed up for his boxing debut and was game as can be, Silva was just too much with his length, size, and overall competitive experience, knocking Davis down early in the fight before putting him away with a one-punch walkoff knockout later in Round 1.

Check out video of the finish below.

With the win, Silva improved to 2-0 in the boxing ring this year, which includes a decision win in April. Prior to that, the 26-year-old competed in a slew of kickboxing bouts, winning most of them. Silva would entertain a transition to MMA, as he told MMA Fighting, if he could share a card with his father.