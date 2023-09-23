Video: Demetrious Johnson does spot-on impressions of Conor McGregor, Sean Strickland, Sean O’Malley, and more

Demetrious Johnson is already one of the pound-for-pound best to ever step foot in a cage, but he may find himself on the Mount Rushmore of fighter impressionists as well.

The former longtime UFC flyweight champion turned ONE Championship bantamweight titleholder recently took part in a video where he was told to do standup impressions of some of the UFC’s most memorable fighters — both past and present — which includes new UFC champions Sean Strickland and Sean O’Malley, along with former UFC champions Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Henry Cejudo, and Dustin Poirier.

Check out the video of Johnson’s spot-on impressions below.

Demetrious Johnson doing some fighter impersonations pic.twitter.com/f87F1RnYAf — (@sinoUFC) September 23, 2023

After a legendary 18-fight UFC run that led to double-digit flyweight title defenses, Johnson headed over to ONE Championship following a promotional trade for Ben Askren. Since then, “Mighty Mouse” is 6-1 for the promotion, which includes back-to-back bantamweight championship victories over Adriano Moraes, who is the lone fighter in ONE who holds a win over Johnson.