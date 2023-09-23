‘I know I’m not the most likable guy’: Todd Duffee hopes RIZIN debut is new beginning for staying active

Todd Duffee has no plans to play a political game at this point in his MMA career because all he wants to do is fight, which is something the former UFC heavyweight contender seems to have a hard time doing for some reason.

“I mean, if you want an exciting heavyweight and you want to see fights finished, I’m your guy, let’s go,” Duffee told MMA Fighting.

Duffee’s next assignment is set for Saturday night as he faces Tsuyoshi Sudario at RIZIN 44 in Japan.

After parting ways with the UFC, and wrapping up a strange chapter in his career, the 37-year-old competed against KSW champ Phil De Fries for the promotion’s heavyweight title and was stopped in the first round of KSW 79 in February, Duffee’s first fight since September 2019, although, Duffee claims the layoff had nothing to do with him.

So with the lessons learned from his UFC run, and trying to book fights since, the goal is simple: Get fights, get them often, and compete, although that has proven to be very difficult for as easy as it may sound.

“I’m looking to stay active, obviously,” Duffee said. “I don’t care how I have to do that. There was a point in time where I was like, ‘Oh, I’m just going to start getting boxing matches in Mexico, this is ridiculous.’ Working with these promoters, there’s an MMA management mafia, so you have to get passed that, and then the promoters they will do anything to discredit you in any possibility.

“It’s like, do you want an exciting heavyweight, or not? That’s where I got to: I got to that baseline level of, ‘All right, dude, you think I’m terrible, that’s fine. But, do you want exciting fights or not?’ I’ll talk to these promoters and they’ll devalue me, ‘You haven’t done this, you haven’t done that, blah blah blah.’ I’ll say, ‘OK, do any of my fights go to a decision? Have I ever had a boring fight?’ They’ll say no, then I’ll ask, ‘Do I have a pretty good fan base?’ [They say] yeah, so what is the problem here?

“I know I’m not the most likable guy, right? I don’t care to be. That’s not my goal in life, I’m not trying to, and that’s a big part of this game — especially behind the scenes. If you’re not shaking hands, if you’re not going out of your way to — I hate to say kiss ass — but kind of make feel better, you have to lie to people, do that manipulation game, and that’s not me. I’m just looking to stay active. That’s my biggest priority, but do I believe like the best I think I’ll do is get three to four fights a year. That’d be an amazing year for me.”

Duffee says he’s not tied to any one promotion at the moment, but he is excited for the opportunity to compete for a company that produces action-packed fights and events consistently.

It’s a new challenge for Duffee, and one that he believes — even thought it’s an MMA fight and has a lot of the same rules as he’s used to — the extras, the structure, the arena, the fanbase, and more, almost have the 14-fight veteran believing he’s competing in a different sport.

“I don’t know if it’s different doors, or just like a different set of eyeballs that may have a different appreciation for my style of fighting, but RIZIN forces action of a fight,” Duffee explained. “That’s what that ring does. Those corners create the actual fight. If you’re inside a cage, and I’m not trying to take anything away from the UFC because I fight better in a cage, I’m trained to fight in a cage. and this is a brand new sport that I’m engaged in, essentially, as far as I’m concerned.

“If you’re in that UFC cage, I don’t have to engage with you, I can spend the entire 15 minutes and you could never hit me and I could make that happen. There’s some guys that have the foot speed now where maybe hat wouldn’t be the case, but I mean, there’s maybe two or three guys [in the world that could stop it], and if I don’t want to engage, like I could run around, pot shot at you and we don’t even have to fight that night.

“With that, those corners and those edges of the ring that are created, you’re forced into engagements even if you don’t wanna fight, and they reward the fight and that’s my style. I fight I’m not in there trying to outpoint somebody, I am trying to break people. I am trying to win, but I’m also inviting what you all came to see. Competition is rewarded more in the U.S., whereas fighting is rewarded more in Japan and some of these other cultures.

“I think it’s just the appreciation, like in the U.S., if you lose a fight, you’re a piece of trash. You are just the biggest loser. Like, ‘Oh my God, how could you even lose to that guy? That’s the fan base’s typical mentality, which is like, ‘Dude, there’s gotta be a loser. What are you talking about? A guy may have won his last 20 fights, he had a bad night or it just wasn’t his night, and he’s a loser, like I just don’t understand that. I don’t. It’s a hater fan based culture.”