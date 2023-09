Bellator 299 Results: Eblen vs. Edwards

MMA Fighting has Bellator 299 results for the Eblen vs. Edwards fight card from the

In the event, Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen defends his title against Fabian Edwards.

Aaron Pico returns to face Pedro Carvalho in a featherweight contest in the co-main event.

Check out Bellator 299 results below.

Main Card (Showtime at 4 p.m. ET)

Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards

Aaron Pico vs. Pedro Carvalho

Sinead Kavanagh vs. Sara Collins

Mads Burnell vs. Daniel Weichel

Sabah Homasi vs. Levan Chokheli

Prelims (MMA Fighting at 11 a.m. ET)

Peter Queally vs. Daniele Miceli

Mansour Barnaoui vs. Jay Jay Wilson

Gregory Babene vs. Charlie Ward

Ciaran Clarke vs. Przemyslaw Gorny

Luca Poclit vs. Roman Faraldo

Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Piotr Niedzielski

Darragh Kelly vs. Jelle Zeegers

Brian Moore vs. Otto Rodrigues

Davy Gallon vs. Attila Korkmaz

Asael Adjoudj vs. Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan

Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Josh O’Connor

Nicolo Solli vs. Romain Debienne

Sergey Bilostenniy vs. Kasim Aras

Mark Ewen vs. Noah Gugnon

Chiara Penco vs. Mackenzie Stiller