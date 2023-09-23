Watch the Bellator 299 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card from Dublin on Saturday morning.

The Bellator 299 prelims will feature 15 fights starting at 11 a.m. ET.

Peter Queally vs. Daniele Miceli

Mansour Barnaoui vs. Jay Jay Wilson

Gregory Babene vs. Charlie Ward

Ciaran Clarke vs. Przemyslaw Gorny

Luca Poclit vs. Roman Faraldo

Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Piotr Niedzielski

Darragh Kelly vs. Jelle Zeegers

Brian Moore vs. Otto Rodrigues

Davy Gallon vs. Attila Korkmaz

Asael Adjoudj vs. Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan

Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Josh O’Connor

Nicolo Solli vs. Romain Debienne

Sergey Bilostenniy vs. Kasim Aras

Mark Ewen vs. Noah Gugnon

Chiara Penco vs. Mackenzie Stiller

In the main event, Johnny Eblen defends his Bellator title against Fabian Edwards.