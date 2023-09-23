Watch the Bellator 299 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card from Dublin on Saturday morning.
The Bellator 299 prelims will feature 15 fights starting at 11 a.m. ET.
Peter Queally vs. Daniele Miceli
Mansour Barnaoui vs. Jay Jay Wilson
Gregory Babene vs. Charlie Ward
Ciaran Clarke vs. Przemyslaw Gorny
Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Piotr Niedzielski
Darragh Kelly vs. Jelle Zeegers
Brian Moore vs. Otto Rodrigues
Davy Gallon vs. Attila Korkmaz
Asael Adjoudj vs. Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan
Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Josh O’Connor
Nicolo Solli vs. Romain Debienne
Sergey Bilostenniy vs. Kasim Aras
Mark Ewen vs. Noah Gugnon
Chiara Penco vs. Mackenzie Stiller
In the main event, Johnny Eblen defends his Bellator title against Fabian Edwards.
Loading comments...