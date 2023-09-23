UFC Vegas 79 Results: Fiziev vs. Gamrot

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 79 results for the Fiziev vs. Gamrot fight card and more from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

In the main event, lightweight vets Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot square off in a five-round fight. Fiziev hopes to bounce back from a loss to former interim champ Justin Gaethje in his previous outing, while Gamrot looks to build on a March win over Jalin Turner.

Featherweights Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige clash in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Vegas 79 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige

Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Bryan Battle vs. A.J. Fletcher

Ricardo Ramos vs. Charles Jourdain

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Dan Argueta vs. Miles Johns

Tim Means vs. Andre Fialho

Jacob Malkoun vs. Cody Brundage

Mohammed Usman vs. Jake Collier

Mizuki Inoue vs. Hannah Goldy

Montserrat Rendon vs. Tamires Vidal