Rafael Fiziev: If Mateusz Gamrot ‘takes me down 200 times, I’m ready to stand up 201’ at UFC Vegas 79

Rafael Fiziev is excited by the challenge of facing a high paced takedown artist in Mateusz Gamrot in the main event of UFC Vegas 79 at the APEX in Las Vegas.

“He’s just going to wrestle, wrestle, wrestle, wrestle,” Fiziev told MMA Fighting. “Yes, he has some finishes, TKOs or what not. He wrestles a lot, he pressures a lot, and I want to check for myself if I’m ready for this [style, or not.

“What I can say is like, it’s a wrestler going forward and the striker wants to stay in the middle. That’s it. If you can take me down, I’m ready to stand up. If you take me down 200 times, I am ready to stand up 201.”

Fiziev returns to the octagon for the first time since losing a highly competitive decision to Justin Gaethje at UFC 286 in March. Fiziev took a lot away from that fight — more so to stay on task and not worry about the roar of a big crowd — and is excited to perform against a different kind of style in a smaller venue.

Not only that, in a loaded division like lightweight, Fiziev wants to prove that he belongs at the top of the heap by defending his spot against a talented opponent.

“For me, I’m No. 6, I have to deserve it now after loss [to Gaethje],” Fiziev said. “[Gamrot] is No. 7, he [also has loss to top ranked guy in Beneil Dariush]. He has to deserve [that spot], too, and now we have to fight. I think that’s a good choice for me — fight Gamrot because we have to, we have to show who deserves [to] stay in this place.

“We don’t need to try to think about rankings. We don’t need to think about numbers. That’s bull****. Everybody think too much about numbers and rankings. We just have to fight. OK, you’re next, doesn’t matter [No.] 10, 9, or anybody. If someone [ranked above] me don’t want to fight, OK. Well let’s go. Doesn’t matter who, we just have to fight.”

Gamrot was able to bounce back from his UFC 280 decision loss to Dariush with a short notice decision victory over Jalin Turner at March’s UFC 285 event to improve his octagon record to 5-2. Fiziev has been familiar with the former KSW champion for years, and knew at some point their paths were crossed.

Fiziev appreciates how the matchup came together: Gamrot called him out on social media, Fiziev immediately accepted, and the bout came together — which is something “Ataman” has not been used to since climbing the ranks in the UFC’s 155-pound division.

“Sometimes we don’t need matchmakers,” Fiziev said. “He’s a wrestler and styles make fights, and that’s why I agreed to this. This is a good fight because this is where I have to stop him. He has to pressure me and all this s***, that’s why it’s 25 minutes.

“Not many people call me [out] to fight in the UFC. This is the first guy who called me in to fight, now we have to make money. Let’s go. If somebody is calling me [out], I’m ready. No drama show.”