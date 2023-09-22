Jared Cannonier vs. Roman Dolidze set for Dec. 2 UFC event

Top-tier middleweights Jared Cannonier and Roman Dolidze will meet this winter.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed Cannonier vs. Dolidze takes place Dec. 2 at a yet-unannounced Fight Night card, which is likely to take place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. ESPN.com first reported the matchup, calling it a contender’s fight.

Cannonier weighed in as a backup for the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland at UFC 293, and according to several people, he nearly took Strickland’s spot after the title challenger was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with a fan.

Cannonier most recently competed in June when he outpointed one-time middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori. It was his second win since a failed bid for the belt then held by Adesanya.

Dolidze shares a common opponent in Vettori, who outpointed him in his most recent outing in March. That setback snapped a four-fight winning streak that had many talking about title contention for the Georgian fighter.

Now, Dolidze and Cannonier will try to battle into contention for new champ Strickland, who has several options for his first title defense, including a rematch with Adesanya.